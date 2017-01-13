Myles to bring in a new ecosystem in car rental space in India

Rajiv Vij

Promising a dynamic change in the car rental segment, Myles Cars, known for its self drive car rental service is set to introduce key-less car transactions at 250 locations, starting next year. “An alternate ecosystem to car ownership in the country, the new technology is all set to make a huge difference to the transportation segment in the travel sector,” elucidates Rajiv Vij, CEO and MD, Carzonrent (parent company for Myles). Speaking to Express TravelWorld, he stated, “The upcoming Myles technology will enable the user to get access to a car at any of the designated locations through a virtual app key 10 minutes prior to the pick up time. The user can then take the car to the required destination. Once the drop is complete, the user can leave the keys in the car and end the transaction through the app. This new initiative will reduce the human intervention in car transactions and change the self drive concept in the country.”

Currently Myles owns a fleet of 1,200 cars at 250 locations spread over 21 cities across India. Talking about expansion plans, Rajiv Vij, added, “We have already done pilots in all the major cities and will now start implementing the system. The plan is to increase the fleet to 50,000 cars spread across 5000 locations in the country in the next five years. This will be by far the biggest revolution in the transportation industry that will change the face of mobility.”

Sakshi Vij

Adding to the information, Sakshi Vij, CEO and founder, Myles Cars, stated, “Myles has shown a monthly growth of 30-35 per cent. Indians are buying about 2.6 to 2.7 million car annually, which translates into a 11 billion dollar commitment to car ownership. The idea is to create an alternate ecosystem to car ownership. Mobility needs to be smarter and faster, therefore our new plan will enable the consumers to access cars which are not in use all throughout the year.” The company is doing around 10,000 transactions in a month, which translates into 25,000 car days in a month. These cars can be picked up from any of the 250 locations across India. This entire movement is overlooked by the company’s National Command Centre in New Delhi. There is also a 24/7 roadside assistance service to handle problems faced by customers during their journey. In case a user is stranded, the company makes sure the car is fixed or the user is given another car. Sakshi further mentioned, “At the same time we are also experimenting with technology at the back-end, which tracks the car, checks driver behaviour and other intricacies and can predict accidents based on the pure analysis.”

Making progress on the B2B front, Sakshi Vij mentioned, “Carzonrent will soon be available on global distribution systems. This will give access to international clients to make our booking similar to the way they book a hotel or a flight. Our technology will be integrated through the systems to be made available globally.”