MSC Cruises deploys advanced man overboard detection system

MSC Cruises has announced the launch of a new vanguard video surveillance system offering greater on-board security. In another industry-first, MSC Cruises has developed this advanced system in collaboration with Bosch and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The integrated system is part of a bigger MSC Cruises operation to further optimise security monitoring on board the ship and will allow, among other features, for speedy intervention in the unlikely event a person or object falls overboard. After a successful pilot phase of extensive testing and software upgrades, the intelligent video capturing and analysis system is now operational – initially on MSC Cruises’ latest flagship, MSC Meraviglia.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises, said, “The security and safety of our guests and crew on board has always been our highest priority. Therefore – as innovation has been from day one central to the way in which we operate and develop new features for our ships – we have developed a highly-innovative solution that, through the use of military-grade technology, will allow ship command to take immediate action if needed. While a ship at sea is a challenging environment for accurate video security monitoring and operating high-tech equipment, our teams have managed to successfully develop a system that is at the same time accurate, stable and reliable.”

The new MSC Cruises system consists of a comprehensive shield of intelligent optical and thermal video cameras which provide nonstop comprehensive surveillance alongside the relevant exterior parts of the ship. All captured video images are streamed in real-time to a central security room where the video stream is monitored together with all other inputs from the 1,200 HD CCTV cameras on board the ship.

MSC Cruises Security Department and experts from Bosch and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have worked over 14 months to meet the demanding security requirements and create the right surveillance setup. While a key component in the surveillance infrastructure is to install highly resilient hardware (cameras, casing, base) that resists tough conditions at sea, a significant part of the process is to programme the software in such a way it provides reliable and accurate data. In order to further increase the accuracy of the captured video images, the latter are processed and analysed by two separate and independent image processing systems.

This double security system has allowed to significantly lower the error margin for false alerts – typically caused by natural movements such as waves, reflection of sun or moon, or a bird triggering the alarm. These ordinary interferences usually pose significant challenges for current shipboard CCTV technology. Through over 25,000 hours of video analysis, extensive software testing and continuous algorithmic updates, the system has now reached a confirmed accuracy level of 97 per cent.

In case of alarm, an acoustic signal and light will alert the ship’s security officer in the central security room who can immediately connect to the system and acquire all images and data and, if necessary, retrieve or review the relevant video images. The security officer has direct access to the ship command at the bridge to allow for immediate action.

This new man overboard detection system was developed to further optimise security aspects for all guests and crew on board the ship. As MSC Cruises is bringing to the sea some of the latest advances in customer-centric technology, investments in innovative maritime technology, safety and security have been central to the company’s strategy.

The system is now operational on MSC Meraviglia and is a first-of-its-kind in the industry. Over time, similar integrated systems will be developed and deployed across MSC Cruises’ global fleet.