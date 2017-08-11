Modern terminal building to be set up at Jammu Airport

The Jammu Airport is set to enhance passenger experience with an expanded and modernised terminal along with aerobridges that will be completed by the end of this year. “The ongoing project of terminal building expansion is in its final phase and likely to be completed by the end of August,” said D K Gautam, director, Airport Authority of India (AAI). Gautam said the Jammu Airport is being considered to be “hypersensitive” with several security restrictions besides by space constraint, adding that execution of the massive expansion work without any flight disruptions and minimum inconvenience to the passengers is a major achievement for AAI.

“Of the Rs 80 crore project, the complete departure hall at ground floor is now completed and will be open to passenger traffic by mid August. The first floor is be likely to be completed the same month,” Gautam said.

The three aerobridges under construction are expected to be completed by September-end and will be commissioned by mid November, he added. A shelter for passengers from extreme weather conditions, by providing tensile fabrics canopy from airport ticketing counters till exit gate, is already in advanced stage of execution and is likely to be completed by August end 2017.