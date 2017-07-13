MoT to revive India’s overseas tourism offices

The Government of India has 14 designated tourism offices in prominent destinations like London, Australia, Los Angeles, New York, Dubai, Toronto, Biejing, Paris, Frakfurt, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Singapore, Johannesberg and Milan. In a recent event held by the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the members claimed that majority of these offices lacked senior officials and did not respond well within time. When the same was questioned to Rashmi Verma, secretary, Ministry of Tourism, she informed, “The government plans to fill these positions at the earliest so the international tourism offices can function to their optimum level. In order to promote India, the ministry will also open new offices in the relevant markets and rework on marketing strategies.”

Commenting on recent growth in tourist arrivals, she mentioned, “The latest figures from the month of May show that India has seen 19.5 per cent growth in tourist arrivals. While the last few years have seen a steady growth in arrivals, we will be soon be launching Incredible India 2.0 campaign in international as well as domestic markets to push tourism numbers.” She emphasised on the importance of domestic travellers and stated that the focus will equally lie in the growing segment.

While talking about the introduction of the National Tourism Policy, Verma added, “We are already making final revisions to the National State Tourism Policy so we can submit it to the cabinet at the earliest possible. I am hopeful that this policy will bring major changes and give India’s tourism the much needed push.”

Addressing the grievances of the tour operators and travel agents regarding Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments, guide policies and GST, she mentioned, “The issue of revision of guidelines by ASI has already been taken up with the Ministry of Culture and soon we shall have a solution on it. As far as GST is concerned, we have set up a GST cell under the economic advisor so that the genuine concerns of tourism industry can be easily solved. We will assist everyone through smooth transitioning to the GST regime.” The new secretary offered everyone to submit their problems, queries and suggestions to the council so the same can be taken up by the revenue department.

Verma also informed that Ministry of Tourism will soon be revamping its website in order to give it a more vibrant look.