Maha govt to organise Mumbai Festival to boost tourism

The Maharashtra government will organise a festival on Mumbai that will promote the metropolis and its various facets, informed Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal. ‘Mumbai Festival’ will be held between December 21, 2017 and January 6, 2018 and it has been conceptualised on the lines of Dubai Festival. Rawal said that the government intends to involve other sectors and services to be part of the festival like private taxi services, bus services, airlines, hotel industry and shopping malls, among others.

“This will be an integrated attempt to promote Mumbai which will help boost the state’s economy and generate employment for people,” said Rawal.

Meanwhile, in a bid to promote Maharashtra’s culture and attract foreign tourists, the government has signed an MoU with Etihad and Jet Airways, which will help in promoting the state on international flights. The MoU was signed by the tourism department in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rawal and other officials.

“Through these airlines, the government intends to reach out to international passengers and promote Maharashtra’s culture, tradition and tourist spots. Both airlines have agreed to display Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) booklets as in-flight magazine,” he added.

An official from the tourism department said that through this MoU, information related to Maharashtra will reach up to four lakh passengers a year.