Lulu group’s mixed use project in Thiruvananthapuram to have a Sheraton hotel

The UAE-based Lulu Group International’s mixed use project coming up in Thiruvananthapuram will have a mall, convention centre and hotel. The hotel will be managed by Starwood’s Sheraton brand. Speaking to Express TravelWorld, Jose Sebastian, GM, Lulu Convention Centre and Hotel informed that the convention space will be able to accommodate more than 1,500 people. And will be huge, nearly 40,000 sq ft.” All permissions are in place and work is expected to start soon.

Meanwhile another project, the Lulu Grand Hyatt Hotel and Convention Centre, coming up at Bolgatty Island in Kochi will open by this year end. The complex is expected to offer 100,000 sq ft of meetings space. This includes the meeting rooms in a Grand Hyatt hotel with 290 keys which is also part of the complex.The complex will have two separate areas – one for weddings and the other for conferences and conventions.

Also the Rs 150-crore expansion of the Lulu Convention Centre Thrissur is scheduled to be completed by April 2018. Jose added, “The new block of 100 rooms will be in the five-star category. It will continue to be managed by the Lulu brand. The new extension is expected to boost our convention business as it will have a lot more meetings spaces – two boardrooms, three mini halls of 80, 100 and 200 pax respectively and two big halls of 8,000 sq ft each with capacity to accommodate 600 pax each. This is apart from the poolside party zone of 4,000 sq ft.”