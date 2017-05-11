Lords Hotels & Resorts expands presence in Nepal

P R Bansal

Lords Hotels & Resorts has announced the signup of its fourth hotel property in Nepal. With 105 keys, the premium resort property will be inaugurated as Lords Resort – Budhanilkantha because of its proximity to the temple. It is slated to commence operations by the end of 2017. This would become Lords Hotels & Resorts’ second hospitality offering in Kathmandu with Mirage Lords Inn being the first. Besides these two, the hotel chain has signed up two other hotel properties in Birjung and in Bhaktapur which too will shortly open to tourists. With four properties, Lords Hotels & Resorts will become the leading Indian hospitality brand in Nepal.

Growing at an average rate of four hotels per year, Lords Hotels & Resorts has been expanding its footprints in the country and outside. The announcement of this launch has come within a month of the chain’s last hotel launch in Gir, Gujarat.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Lords Resorts – Budhanilkantha and are positive that this will become a landmark resort in Kathmandu. Built on a vantage point, it is away from the hustle bustle of the city. Access to the city, however, is unrestricted and convenient. Being located at the top of a hill, skirted by dense flora, every room will offer a magnificent view of the valley and its fauna. Besides offering an unparalleled location advantage, the resort will also cater to travellers across the spectrum from leisure to adventure and business to pilgrimage. We are thankful to the chairperson of the hotel, Binita Thapa for associating with Lords Hotels & Resorts and entrusting us with running the business,” said P R Bansal, chairman and managing director, Lords Hotels &

Resorts.

The resort will offer tourists a retreat with an in-house casino, spa and beauty salon, heated swimming pool, multi-cuisine restaurant, open-air grill and bar. The resort’s architecture captures natural light and wind so as to reduce its carbon footprint. The installed roof too is eco-friendly and has been specially imported for the purpose of insulating the building from extreme weather conditions, eliminating the need for extensive HVAC arrangements.

“Lords Hotels & Resorts will maintain its true value offering by keeping the room tariffs competitive at this new resort despite it being an upscale property. Our existing hotel in Kathmandu – Mirage Lords Inn is located in the city centre and is more suitable for business travellers or even for pilgrimage tourists because of its proximity to the airport as well as to many shrines that dot the region. However Lords Resort – Budhanilkantha will differ in a way that it will offer tourists a more relaxed atmosphere,” said Rishi Puri, vice president, Lords Hotels & Resorts.