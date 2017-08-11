Lemon Tree Hotels forays into extended stays with Sandal Suites

Sandal Suites, the upscale serviced suites operated by Lemon Tree Hotels, has been recently launched in Noida. Situated just off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the property is Lemon Tree Hotel’s first venture into the extended stay category. Located within the Assotech Business Cressterra, the property is well placed in the IT hub of Sector 135, Noida. Featuring 195 suites, extensive banqueting facilities, dining options and other recreational facilities, Sandal Suites will cater to the extended stay accommodation need of the business hub.

Speaking at the launch, Rattan Keswani, deputy managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels and director, Carnation Hotels, said, “Sandal Suites will be a unique extended stay product, amalgamating the needs of a regional and western travellers to deliver a complete experience. We have focused on optimising space in order to provide the comfort of a home away from home. Different from other serviced apartments, the numerous facilities at the hotel like spa, sports club, personal kitchenettes will offer a comfortable stay.”

This is Lemon Tree Hotels’ debut into the extended stay concept in partnership with Sandal Suites, a sister company of Assotech. The MICE facilities at the hotel include Tangerine Grand, a ballroom which can cater to about 220 guests and spaces for business meetings. When asked about future developments, Rupesh Kumar Singh, general manager, Sandal Suites, informed, “In coming months we will also open the garden area for events which shall easily accommodate more people. The bar and spa will open by the end of October, adding to the facilities.”