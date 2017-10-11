Kerala and Rajasthan win big at National Tourism Awards

Kerala Tourism and Rajasthan Tourism bagged multiple accolades at the National Tourism Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Kadakampally Surendran, minister for tourism, Government of Kerala received six National Tourism Awards 2015-16. The department of tourism, Government of Kerala has been lauded with Hall of Fame award for the ‘Most Innovative Use of Information Technology – Social Media/ Mobile App’ for the ninth consecutive year. Out of the six awards, Kerala Tourism bagged two awards in the marketing category, including ‘Best Tourism Promotion Publicity Material’ for a film tourism brochure – ‘Your Next Blockbuster Destination’ and ‘Excellence in Publishing in Foreign language other than English’ for a Spanish Brochure titled “Reanimar – Enel Propio Pais de Dios.”

The film tourism brochure highlights the beaches, wildlife, hill stations and unexplored backwaters that are amongst a few of the prime locations that can be used to shoot any form of media. The Spanish brochure encapsulates the key attractions of the state, highlighting why Kerala is considered to be the most sought-after destination across the world.

The state tourism also bagged an award for the Best Responsible Tourism Initiative for Kumarakom.

Rajasthan Tourism bagged laurels for ‘Jaane Kya Dikh Jaaye’ TVC campaign under Best Tourism Film Award and for being among top two states for Comprehensive Development of Tourism Award. President Kovind has recognised the TVC with National Tourism Award under the category of “Best Tourism Film”. The award was received by Krishnendra Kaur (Deepa), minister of state for tourism, Government of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan was also conferred another award under “Best State – Comprehensive Development of Tourism” for standing runner-up in the category. The award was presented by K J Alphons, minister of state for tourism, Government of India to Nihal Chand Goel, additional chief secretary, department of tourism, Rajasthan.

“National Tourism Award in two different categories is a recognition of our on-going efforts under the dynamic leadership of our Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to make Rajasthan one of the most favoured destinations of choice for tourists around the world and these awards are also a testimony to Rajasthan’s tourism friendly policy initiatives,” said Kaur.

Hailed as one of the highest honours in the tourism industry, National Tourism Awards 2015-16 felicitated the Indian tourism and travel industry and the state governments and union territory administrations for their outstanding contribution in the field of tourism for the period April 2015 to March 2016.