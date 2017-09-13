Jordan Tourism Board holds educational seminars in key Indian markets

Think Strawberries, Jordan Tourism Board’s representative office in India, held multi-city educational seminars in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru recently. The seminars were conducted to reach out directly to the travel agent and tour operator community and to make Jordan a strong contender in their itineraries for the coming season. The event was attended by Majd Abuarqub, the India market in-charge from Jordan Tourism Board and Ashit Taneja, country manager, Jordan Tourism Board’s representative office in India along with Think Strawberries team.

Abuarqub said that the seminars helped Jordan Tourism Board to enrol almost 400 visitors at the end of the seminars. A presentation was conducted for the visitors to educate them on the various offerings and USPs of Jordan, highlighting the important factors like the Jordan visa on arrival policy, the Jordan Pass, and the Jordan Specialist programme in addition to the multiple infrastructure developments which are taking place.

Taneja began proceedings with a welcome note which was followed by a presentation on Jordan where he highlighted various aspects about the destination, especially the visa on arrival which Jordan offers for the Indian tourists. He said, “We are delighted that our company Think Strawberries has been chosen as the India representative office for JTB for the past five years as we have shown a positive growth trajectory for the destination from India.”

During the roadshow, a film showing the virtual reality project shot in Jordan was also shown. “We have established Jordan as a year round destination with top of the mind recall for Indian travellers and is a destination that caters to all segments of Indian traveller. There is a growing interest in Jordan as a wedding and honeymoon destination as well thanks to its close proximity to India; value for money offerings and visa on arrival for Indian traveller,” added Taneja.