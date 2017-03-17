J&K to revive tourism with focus on Kargil region

With fresh focus on Leh, Ladakh and Kargil region, the Jammu and Kashmir government will be spending Rs 2,400 crore on development of tourism infrastructure in this region in the next four years. This announcement is part of the state government’s efforts to revive the state’s tourism industry amidst the aftereffect of the recent reports of disturbance in the valley.

Haji Anayat Ali, chairman, J&K State Legislative Council, said, “Our Chief Minister is aggressive in promoting the region. She has assured the travel and tourism industry all the required support. We have been spending over Rs 50 crore annually in Kargil region, in terms of tourism. We have also received many proposals for setting up hotels, which will ensure efficient accomodation infrastructure. We will also organise a mega event this year, which will coincide with Ambernath Yatra.”

At a recent conference in Mumbai, the tourism department of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), also launched a dedicated tourism website for the region – kargiltourism.org.

“We have an objective of placing Kargil on J&K’s tourism map. Kargil is a secluded area and offers experiences that are unique to the destination. Tourism is important for Kargil, so we have to support tourism to sustain the regional economy,” stated Kacho Ahmed Ali Khan, chairman and chief executive councilor, LAHDC.

AirAsia, earlier last month, started twice-daily direct flights between Delhi and Srinagar, which is expected to augur well for overall tourism in the state. The airline had further indicated plans to

connect Srinagar with other destinations in India.

“Under the leadership of our Chief Minister, we have upgraded tourism infrastructure in areas of golf and MICE to meet international standards. Apart the the existing conference facilities in major cities, one more facility is being set up in Leh. We are also tapping film tourism segment, as it develops the econnomy and promotes the destination. The travel industry has been very supportive to us, even in bad times. Tourism is the only economy for Kargil and Leh as no other industry can be set up there due to geographical conditions, which makes it even more important to develop tourism there. The J&K government will spend Rs 2400 crore on tourism infrastructure in Kargil and Leh in the next four years,” added Farooq A Shah, secretary (tourism), Government of Jammu and Kashmir.