International music festival White Nights of St Petersburg to be held in July

The International Music Festival, White Nights of St Petersburg is global event which is going to take place in the most prestigious and iconic concert hall of St. Petersburg BKZ “Oktyabrsky” from July 8-10, 2017. There have been six full-scale events in the history of the White Nights of St Petersburg International Music Festival. These events changed people’s perceptions of the Russian entertainment industry at the end of the 20th century, and continue to astonish the world in the 21st century.

The first White Nights Festival was held in 1992 and was registered with the International Federation of Festival Organizations (FIDOF), which was founded in Yugoslavia in 1966. White Nights soon became the largest pop festival not only in Russia but throughout Eastern Europe. Festival events are covered by major Russian and international television and radio stations.

Further festivals took place in 1993, 1994, and 1995. During this period, the festival was headed by former Mayor of St. Petersburg Anatoly Sobchak. In 2003, the festival’s organising committee put on a large-scale gala concert to celebrate the 300th anniversary of St Petersburg, and then again in 2006 as part of the cultural programme of the G8 Summit. In 2011, the festival recaptured its former glory, gaining international renown.

The White Nights festival has treated Russian audiences to performances by many of the world’s top stars, including: Army of Lovers, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, Asia, Blood, Boney M, Brian May (Queen), Chris Rea, Deep Purple, Europe, Falco, Tanita Tikaram, Glenn Hughes, Sheryl Crow, Jethro Tull, Sweet, Joe Cocker, Jose Carreras, Jose Feliciano, Julio Iglesias, Londonbeat, Mark Farner, Mr. Big, Rick Wakeman, Ricky Martin, Ronnie James Dio, Salt-n-Pepa, Samantha Fox, Scorpions, Slade, Status Quo, Steve Vai, Supermax, Sweet Tears, Technotronic, Terence Trent D’Arby, UFO, Vanilla Ice, Whitesnake’s David Coverdale, and many others.

Representatives from the Dutch, British and Monaco royal families have all been guests of honour at the White Nights of St Petersburg International Music Festival, along with the French minister of culture, the mayors of St. Petersburg’s twin cities, and international media representatives, including journalists. In recent years the festival has reached a new level with live broadcasts and this allowed millions of Russians both to watch performances and also participate in the winner selection by voting.

Throughout its 300-year history, St Petersburg has remained one of the world’s most beautiful and culturally significant cities. Its location, rich history, and architecture occupy an important place

in international cultural heritage.