International Kite Festival draws over 100 global participants

The International Kite Festival – 2017 recently concluded in Gujarat. Inaugurated by the governor Om Prakash Kohli, the event started with around 2000 students from the AMC-run schools doing Suryanamaskar at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. Kohli, in his address, laid down the importance of this festival. He stated, “Each festival calls for a time to unite and strengthen the bonds of our culture and origin, thereby promoting our rich heritage and culture,” while adding that no other state in the country celebrated Makarsakranti in a larger than life manner as in Gujarat.

Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani thanked PM Narendra Modi for laying down a strong base in his home state and mentioned that the state has now become the “growth engine” for the entire country.

Tourism Minister Ganpat Sinh Vasav thanked the support of the state government in giving the status of an ‘industry’ to the tourism sector which has led to an increase in the flow of tourists in the state by 18 per cent and that the kite industry alone gives employment to about one lakh people.

Various other dignitaries such as Pradeep Sinh Jadeja, minister of law and justice, Civil Defense; minister of state Nirmalaben Wadhwani; Mayor Gautambhai Shah were also present at the event.

The event saw over 100 international participants from 32 countries such as Argentina, Australia, France, Brazil, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, the USA, Vietnam and many more, along with an approximate of 50 participants from 10 states of the country.