Infiniti Software Solutions plans global expansion

Ananth Narasimhan

In the wake of the growing corporate travel segment, business travel technology solutions have seen significant development as corporates are demanding faster and more efficient systems to control costs and reduce turnaround time. While the OTAs are leveraging upon technological advancements, business travel technology providers are also moving at the same pace. Infiniti Software Solutions, a Chennai-based travel techonology service provider to corporates, claims to be leading the space in India. The company offers diverse solutions for the travel and aviation industry such as SME tool, expense management, group revenue management, business travel management, airline forecasting tool, and airline CRM solution. Ananth Narasimhan, founder and CEO, Infiniti Software Solutions, said, “The role of technology in travel is gaining more importance, now that the world is changing more rapidly than ever. The aggressive adoption of technology has resulted in more operational efficiency and savings in terms of time and money. Business travel technology solutions have seen significant development as customers are demanding faster and more efficient systems to control costs and reduce turn around time.”

“Atyourprice and group revenue management solution, GroupRM, are seeing significant demand across the world. With the launch of our expense management solution, ExpenseOut, we are poised to offer our customers a way to manage their employee expenses using a simple cloud based solution,” he added. The company, which has a clientele of 160 who use the business travel solutions, plans to setup sales offices across the world over the next 12 to 18 months. Airlines such as Virgin America, Oman Air, SpiceJet, GoAir and Tiger Air are among the 14 airlines using its revenue management solution.

Narasimhan opined that travel analytics and data mining is a space that is seeing a lot of innovation and understanding structured and unstructured data will be key to enhance service levels. He added, “The age of personalisation in travel is very close as technology giants are aggressively trying to find ways to identify and present specific travel options and prices suited to each traveller. Business travel technology solutions companies are using data to present frequent travellers the most cost efficient travel options.”