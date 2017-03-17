Indian tourist arrivals in Dubai grows 12% in 2016

According to recent reports by the Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the emirate received 1.8 million overnight tourists from India. Leading the visitor traffic to Dubai, India reflected 12 per cent growth last year in comparison to 2015. Overall Dubai attracted 14.9 million overnight visitors in 2016, recording a five per cent increase from last year, marking a four-year CAGR of eight per cent since HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 2020 tourism strategy.

Hamad M Bin Mejran

Hamad M Bin Mejran is the senior vice president, stakeholders, Dubai Corporation for Tourism (Dubai Toursim), which is the principal authority responsible for strengthening Dubai’s tourism positioning. Speaking at a recent event, he stated, “India is a very important market for Dubai and we are focusing to attract more families as they contribute as the major chunk travelling to Dubai. We are looking at increasing the numbers with the opening of IMG World Adventures and Dubai Parks & Resorts.”

Following the lead of attracting 20 million visitors by 2020, the emirate is looking to enhance infrastructure and facilities for tourists. The government, along with other authorities, is working as one to build more attractions in Dubai. The room count will be increased to 150,000 in order to accommodate travellers from across the world. In addition Dubai Tourism will also work to increase the airport and transport capacity in the coming years.

He further informed, “Currently 80 per cent of tourists consists of leisure travellers with only 20 per cent coming for business, but MICE is a very important segement for us and we are looking to attract big groups. We have dedicated staff who will look at packaging and incentives for trade agents.”

Dubai received its largest delegation of an incentive group from China, consiting of 15,000 people. Dubai’s World Trade Centre is the largest event venue available in the heart of the main city. Commenting on the additional attractions, he stated, “Dubai Safari, La Pere, Hatta Tours are being added this year. Visitors will have immense options for adventure toursim, hiking, water sports, entertainment and shopping in Dubai.”