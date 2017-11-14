India emerges as important MICE market for NYC & Co

There has been marked growth in the MICE market from India, in particular incentive tours. The group sizes have varied from 60 to 250-300. “New York City is such a great MICE destination. India is one of the top ten countries for MICE. We are engaging more with MICE buyers and conducting FAMs,” said Makiko Matsuda Healy, senior VP, Global Tourism Development, NYC & Company, adding that MICE delegates also get the opportunity to explore the different neighbourhoods of New York. A MICE FAM was organised for corporate clients and agencies that specialise in MICE recently, which was very well received. “It was not just seeing the sites but different types of engagement and meeting the suppliers,” remarked Healy.

Next year will be NYC and Co’s 10th anniversary in India. A roadshow has been planned in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru. The details are yet to be worked out , things are still being finalised. Speaking about engagement in the market, Healy reminded that every year NYC & Co representatives have been coming to India. They have a strong engagement with the travel trade. Education programmes are also organised for the travel trade across the country, including Tier II and Tier III locations.

NYC & Co works closely with Brand USA and US Commercial Service. “We have an online travel training academy as well, which is a great way for the travel trade to know about New York City. There are so many new things happening in New York constantly, to decimate the information, there is a travel trade newsletter, along with the training academy,” she said.

She pointed out that IIFA which was organised in NYC earlier this year attracted hosted Bollywood stars, which attracted a lot of interest. “We are also in the coming year planning to continue those trainings and seminars face to face, but also increase indepth knowledge distribution through webinars,” she added.