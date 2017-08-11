ICPB’s 10th Conventions India Conclave to be held in Hyderabad

India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB) will host the 10th Conventions India Conclave in Hyderabad from August 29-31 this year at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). This year’s theme is ‘Expanding the Boundaries – Mission Impossible’ which shall focus on all the segments of MICE. The highlight of the event will be the special networking session bringing together associations from medical, scientific, cardiology fields.

Speaking to Express TravelWorld, Chander Mansharamani, vice chairman, ICPB, about this new addition, he stated, “The special networking evening will bring together about 65 associations from medical and scientific sectors that host exhibitions throughout the year. This shall help the industry to meet the respective buyers from the domestic market.”

The conclave is expected to host around 250-300 delegates comprising stakeholders, corporate heads, medical fraternity representatives, the scientific community and other decision makers of the MICE industry. The two-day event shall see sessions and panel discussions on various topics like technology innovation in the meeting industry, incentive – meeting expectations of corporates, synergy between exhibition and conference industry and other keynote international speakers. The event will be sponsored by Telangana government along with Ministry of Tourism with HICC as the venue partner.

Mansharamani further added, “As this is our 10th year, we are planning to make special tie-ups with local partners and exhibition organisers. Ramoji Film City are looking at a formal tie-up with ICPB for a convention centre in Hyderabad. This year we shall continue with the concept of pre-arranged B2B meetings as they are more beneficial for the buyers and exhibitors.”

The two-day event will see more than 200 domestic buyers with 50 international participants. Amaresh Tiwari, secretary, ICPB said, “We look forward to hosting the delegates this year and showcase India’s MICE facilities. During its 10th year the conclave shall open doors to special exhibitions associations. This will further help the members to identify new business opportunities and make contacts with new buyers.”