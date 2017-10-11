Incredible India campaign launched in Cairo

India has launched a campaign to woo Egyptian travellers and make them aware of holiday options in the country. The month-long Incredible India campaign has been organised by the Embassy of India in Cairo, in co-ordination with the India Tourism Office in Dubai, the Cairo Governorate, and the Cairo Public Transport Authority. It was flagged off jointly by India’s ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Governor of Cairo Governorate Eng Atef Abdel Hamid and officials from Cairo Transport Authority.

As a part of the campaign, 12 buses of transport authority will showcase various tourist destinations in India, including culture, festivals, monuments, landscape, wildlife, people and food. Each bus is uniquely exhibiting two tourist themes of India. The campaign will run on five routes in East, Middle, North, South and Giza parts of Cairo Metropolitan area. “We invite more and more Egyptian tourists to visit India, even as we support the growth in Indian tourists to Egypt. India has variety of experiences ranging from historical sites to natural beauty, beaches to mountains, adventure to cultural events, yoga to medical tourism, wedding destinations to Bollywood tours, and many more,” Bhattacharyya said while inaugurated the event at Cairo citadel.

This campaign also aims to connect tour operators of both the countries. “We have launched this campaign so that people around the city can see different part of India and its tourist’s delight. We are very keen to have greater tourism exchanges between India and Egypt,” Bhattacharyya told said. The Indian Embassy, in association with India Tourism Office in Dubai, is also organising Incredible India Road Show at Hotel Semiramis InterContinental. Tour operators from India and Egypt, officials from Egyptian Tourism department will attend the event.

The Embassy of India had previously launched Incredible India and Make in India campaigns at the metro in April where posters showing glimpses of India culture were displayed on the metro. Earlier in April, a two-month-long campaign was launched in Cairo metro.