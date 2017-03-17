Honeywell’s software reduces airline fuel cost

Jet Airways has joined the list of global airlines including Etihad Airways, Finnair, Japan Airlines and Turkish Airlines, using Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software which reportedly ensures fuel savings of more than 2 per cent annually. Considering that fuel accounts for 20 to 40 per cent of the total costs of an airline, it can make a significant difference. “This software provides a full range of data analysis, reporting and monitoring tools for enhanced fuel conservation and enables various airlines to reduce fuel use and costs. It keeps track of the actual and planned data for each flight, and every flight can be thoroughly analysed and compared with the target values to be achieved,” said Sasi (Sunny) Kancharla, customer business leader, Air Transport & Regional, India, Honeywell Aerospace.

The software is a part of Honeywell’s GoDirect Flight Services suite of Connected Aircraft technology, which provides aviation operators, flight crews and maintenance teams the information they need to control their flight processes. Kancharla informed that the key features include collection of data automatically from the various IT systems of an airline; checking and improving the quality of fuel data; providing sophisticated analysis-tools to identify fuel savings potential; providing tools to monitor the progress of the fuel efficiency improvement program; and communicating the results. Kancharla added, “The crucial aspect for a fuel efficiency improvement program is to have high quality data that can help optimise the operating costs and margins. GoDirect Fuel Efficiency achieves this by applying a broad set of validation and check routines, such as cross-checks, completeness checks, statistical checks and gross-error checks. Use of this software can help airlines optimise operating margins by four percent and reduce the costs by two percent.” The software contains more than 100 ready-made reports to identify fuel savings potential.

Pointing out that Jet Airways is the launch partner in India, Kancharla mentioned, “The flexibility of the software allows it to integrate with Jet Airways’ existing aircraft systems, thereby enabling fast deployment and the ability to support fleet growth.”