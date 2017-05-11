Honeywell chooses Taj Air to enhance business aviation in India

Honeywell has selected Taj Air to provide support services to business aviation customers in India. The channel partner agreement will cover Honeywell propulsion engines and auxiliary power units.

As Indian airports see a continued rise in the number of domestic and international flights, the country has an increasing need for high-quality local support services. This collaboration is expected to provide Indian business jet operators with better access to Honeywell products and services at their home base, reducing the need for customers to relocate aircraft outside of India for maintenance.

Taj Air is part of a network of leading maintenance service centres in India dedicated to providing full maintenance support to business jets. The company pioneered charter aviation in India in 1993 and started its own maintenance department at Mumbai Airport in 2005. This new agreement builds on Taj Air’s expertise and Honeywell’s investment in India to offer business aviation customers a more streamlined and efficient experience.