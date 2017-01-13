Global Tourism Council to provide industry services

The Global Tourism Council (GTC) has been recently launched, bringing together industry professionals as one body, aimed at contributing to the advancement of the global trade and tourism industry. The body, headed by Iqbal Mulla who serves as chief council, consists of industry professionals such as Rajiv Duggal, CEO, Lavasa Corporation and Manoj Gursahani, founder and chairman, Travelmartindia.com.

With focus on tourism and hospitality industry, GTC offers services such as advisory on investments, mergers and acquisition, skill development and education, film tourism and destination promotion, branding and strategic communication, industry reports and studies, real estate solutions, trade facilitation and tourism consulting.

Speaking on the launch, Mulla said, “After going through my experience in the travel industry, I realised that we need one platform where all issues of the tourism and hospitality industry can be addressed. Tourism is not a small subject; it includes many aspects. After gaining knowledge and having interacted with the industry, we came up with GTC. We want to build bilateral relationships with other countries through tourism.”

Gursahani added, “There are huge opportunities in the industry. We can build relationships with countries around the globe, through these opportunities. We want to let our actions speak for us.”

Reiterating the council’s mission to partner, facilitate and consult with a minimum of 100 industry players of the global trade and tourism industry by 2020, Duggal, deputy chief council, GTC, commented, “Getting the right people to work with us is important, as it is a global council, and our mission is of key importance. We are not an association; we will work like PWC and Ernst & Young.”

GTC is banking upon its advisory council, consisting of sectors such as hospitality, education and skill development, B2B travel, real estate, entertainment, tourism and civil aviation among others, each looked after by professionals with respective industry background. For instance, Vivek Kumar, CEO of Hotel Sahara Star & Aambey Valley City takes charge of the hospitality sector in GTC; and international trade is looked after by Dr Salva Abdel Aziz, chairperson, Salva Group of Companies Egypt, and chairperson, Egypt India Business Council. The advisory council also includes Sunil Kallyat, regional manager – Western India, Emirates; Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia; Ankush Nijhawan, MD, Nijhawan Group among others. Commenting on being part of GTC, Aziz stated, “I support GTCT, through which, I want more co-operation between India and Egypt. Trade, tourism and investments are my focus areas and this initiative will help investments and trade between the two countries.”

GTC has also announced certain developments such as MoUs with Global Panorama Showcase, Dome Entertainment, International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), etc.