GNTO targets 2 million overnight stays from India by 2030

The German National Tourist Office of India recently declared its new campaign for 2017- Germany’s Palaces, Parks and Gardens. The country continued to attract a steady growth from the India market. It witnessed 748,737 overnight visitors in 2016 marking a growth of 8.1 per cent over 2015. The GNTO office forecasts three-five per cent growth for the coming year with the launch of their new campaign and digital marketing initiatives. The office will also roll out their online training programme by middle of this year and hold regular online webinars for Tier II and Tier III tour operators. This is to ensure that the Indian travel trade is updated with the latest offerings and activities for

the year.

Speaking at an annual press event, Romit Theophilus, director, India, German National Tourist Office, further informed, “Germany witnessed 80.7 million overnight stays with India showing a 8.1 per cent growth. The average spent of and Indian traveller in Germany is €2.375 which is higher than their average international spent. India currently ranks at the fifth position with a 50-50 per cent share of leisure and business travellers. In 2016, the destination recorded 48 per cent first timers and 52 per cent of repeat travellers from India. With the new campaigns in place, we are looking to attract 2 million overnight stays by the year 2030.”

Theophilus added that Germany has become a year around destination with numerous winter activities, adventure sports and laid back vacation offers. Talking about the current theme, he mentioned, “Germany has 20,000 castles which have not yet been explored. The 16 national parks and 100 nature parks simply add to the opulence of the country.” He further suggested that one shall experience local cities in taxis and use travel cards for convenient travel.

HE Martin Rey, ambassador to India, German Embassy highlighted the diverse attractions and affordability of Germany. He stated, “Travellers should also add small towns like Munich and Dusseldorf which have a lot to offer through their culture. Apart from numerous activities, castle stays, theme parks, adventure sports activities, there are many food options for Indians.”