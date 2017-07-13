Georgia opens five new visa application centres in India through VFS Global

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, represented by the Embassy of Georgia in New Delhi, has appointed VFS Global to offer five new visa application centres across India. The centres are set to commence services in New Delhi, Bangaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. The centre in New Delhi was inaugurated by Giorgi Tabatadze, director of consular department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, and H E Archil Dzuliashvili, ambassador of Georgia to India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dzuliashvili, said, “Georgia is a four-season destination so one can visit any time of the year. Through our association with VFS as a global brand, we plan to raise awareness about the country and attract more Indian travellers. The opening of five visa centres across India is a very important step in order to facilitate the traveller for them to easily access Georgian visa.”

Earlier the visa applications were directed to the embassy which became difficult to manage. Dzuliashvili, added, “Over the years, we are pleased to observe significant progress in our bilateral relations with India. Georgia is emerging as a popular destination among Indian travellers with the purpose of tourism, education, business etc. Last year recorded more than 35,000 Indian tourist arrivals and we are looking forward to promote our country in the India market.”

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Malhotra, chief operating officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, stated, “VFS Global’s nationwide network of visa application centres will make Georgia visa services more easily accessible for citizens and will go a long way in significantly increasing travel to Georgia and enhancing its perception as a popular tourist destination.”

Georgia is VFS Global’s 55th client government worldwide and the 38th to be served in India. VFS Global added three new client governments to its global client base in May 2017 namely Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast and Georgia.