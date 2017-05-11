Exhibition and convention complex to be built at Pragati Maidan

Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is set to get a makeover, with an exhibition and convention complex. The complex being built at Pragati Maidan will have world-class features like skywalk connectivity with metro and seven modern exhibition halls. “The IECC project goes beyond Pragati Maidan. It will add to the grandeur and stature of the city of Delhi and also relieve the general public of traffic congestion in this area,” said, L C Goyal, chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

ITPO, a body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been tasked with the redevelopment work of Pragati Maidan. The proposed plan also includes interventions to ease traffic in and around Pragati Maidan including a six-lane divided tunnel connecting Mathura Road to Ring Road across Pragati Maidan and making Mathura Road signal free through ‘U’ turns/ subways at necessary intersections for better access to the complex and for benefit of general public.

The exhibition-cum-convention complex will have a basement parking of 4,800 vehicles. A provision for a hotel has also been made.

“The iconic convention centre will be at par with the best in the world. It will be on an elevated podium with unique curved slopping facade incorporating local flavour with a window to Delhi having 360 degree view of surrounding areas such as India Gate, Supreme Court, etc,” Goyal said.