Ethiopian Airlines to launch Africa’s first 787-9 service to Mumbai

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that its is set to launch Africa’s first and the airline’s youngest and modern operating fleet B787-9 Dreamliner operation in to Mumbai. The aircraft made its debut flight to New Delhi. The Dreamliner fleet is an integration of design and technology with unique features of biggest windows in the sky, high ceiling, less noise, distinctive lighting, and higher air humidity.

Tadesse Tilahun, regional director, Indian sub-continent, Ethiopian Airlines, said, “Ethiopian was the first airline to introduce Dreamliner 787-8 to India market in 2012 and Airbus A350-900 XWB in the month of April 2017. Once again, we are proud to celebrate yet another first with the introduction of the cutting-edge Africa’s first 787-9 into India Market.”

He added, “India is a very strategic market for Ethiopian that has been served for more than 46 years and in line with our expansion strategy in India market, we are pleased to deploy our latest fleet and adding capacity on the existing route to better serve our esteemed customers and to further strengthen the growing trade and commercial ties between the booming economies of India and Africa.”