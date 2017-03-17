ETAA organises 1st travel agents meet; ETAA Convention to be held in March

Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) recently organised its first ‘Travel Agents Meet’ in Hyderabad, at Hotel Royalton. The event was graced by ETAA committee including Carl Dantas, chairman emeritus; Jagat Mehta, president; Abhijit Khadilkar, national general secretary; Dipti Thakoor, national joint secretary; Dharmesh Advani, treasurer; and M P Joy, South India chapter chairman.

Over 70 travel agents from Hyderabad and surrounding cities, and from various associations attended the event.

There was a brief knowledge session by Trawelltag, initiated by Dev Karvat, managing director pf Trawelltag and and conducted by renowned trainer, Aman Koushik.

Mehta introduced to the gathering the history of ETAA and the various activities it conducts to educate its members. Thakoor updated the members in detail about ETAA and the benefits of being an ETAA member. Dantas, who is also the founder member of ETAA, briefed the gathering about the idea of networking in ETAA.

ETAA National Board and Regional Chapters will welcome its members, special invitees and sponsors for its upcoming ETAA Convention at Leonia Resorts, Hyderabad from March 3 to 5, 2017.