Mazhar Nadiadwala

With the Maharashtra government focused on positioning Mumbai as the events capital of the country, DOME @ NSCI-SVP Stadium has become a premium venue for some of the biggest events, including large corporate events. “In the coming years, we will focus on targeting more multinationals as well as organising international conferences and aim at becoming the first preference of most corporates,” said Mazhar Nadiadwala, MD, Dome Entertainment. The venue can host events ranging from 300 delegates to more than 8000 people. In the past DOME has organised large corporate events like Make In India launch, Aditya Birla Awards, BMW i8 launch (where a track was created inside DOME for test drive). MICE events include Asian Racing Conference, TED Talk, 150 years of Bar Council and others. Nadiadwala believes that having organised such major corporate events in the past, DOME should become the first choice for most of MICE events in the city.

The massive indoor space at the Dome can be customised as per the need and requirement of an event. According to Nadiadwala there is flexibility to change the look and feel of the venue as per the event and preferences. “It helps the clients to explore more in terms of design of the ambience. Not only this, DOME has a superior engineering team which encourages creativity in terms of design and ambience of the event,” he said.

Nadiadwala mentioned that after the Maharashtra government declared that at star hotels, auditoriums and other places only nominal procedures are required for organising an event, now a number of large, grand events are being hosted in Mumbai. “We saw some of the biggest events taking place at DOME @ NSCI-SVP Stadium. Some of these events were Pro Kabaddi Series, Nucleya concert, Arijit Singh’s concert (twice), Rumor Popup, and one of the most important is Beauty and the Beast musical,” said Nadiadwala, affirming that the city is proudly positioned as a film entertainment and event capital.