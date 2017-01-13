‘Disruptive technologies are revolutionising the travel industry’

Gunendra Patil, VP, digital transformation, Happiest Minds Technologies on the unique blend of services and solutions his company is offering for various segments in the travel industry, including airlines, hotels, cruise companies, tour operators, distributors, transportation and logistic organisations. By Sudipta Dev

What are your key products and solutions for the travel industry?

Gunendra Patil

Our services are to enable OmniChannel of customer experience, increasing business efficiency using the disruptive technology pillars – Internet of Things, cloud computing, social computing, mobility and analytics. We also offer infrastructure and security management solutions for risk and compliance, threat and remediation, cyber security. The major focus of our travel solutions and services are built on the 3R’s – re-imagine customer experience by ensuring customer delight across Omnichannel; re-engineer business efficiency by creating a nimble and agile organisation; and reduce business risks by creating a compliant and secure digital ecosystem. Under this third aspect we have cyber security and infrastructure management solutions and we have capabilities for disaster recovery and capacity planning.

Who are your major clients? Are the solutions relevant only for big companies?

Our key client segments include theme/ specialty resorts, airlines and airports. We serve all size companies who need these solutions.

How can the thousands of small travel agents and tour operators across the country benefit from Happiest Minds technologies?

The travel industry is experiencing revolutionary changes powered by the disruptive technologies. The competition in this space is also becoming paramount. To tap into the benefits of these technology advancements, the travel industry players have to explore and realise the value of these technologies and how it can help them overcome the challenges of fierce competition in terms of service quality, reach and customer experience. Regardless of the size of the organisation, they need to care about having relevant information/ packages available with them. In Happiest Minds we have some of our SaaS based solutions which cater to this segment on a ‘pay per use’ basis. I feel the size of companies does not matter much, but what matters is their focus and readiness to adopt these new generation technologies.

Any significant implementations you are particularly proud of?

Digital Platform implementation for a leading ski tour operator. We built a complete system for the ski resort including mobile PoS system which can work in remote areas with limited network connectivity. The system is being used extensively by TUI for customer engagement, planning as well to increase cross sell/ upsell.