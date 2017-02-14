Deccan Odyssey launches 2017 Companion Offer

Deccan Odyssey, the luxury train operated by Cox & Kings, has launched an exclusive “Companion Offer” on select journeys. Travellers can book a twin-sharing cabin in Deccan Odyssey and avail flat 50 per cent discount for their companion.

The ongoing offer is applicable on bookings made till April 30, 2017. The exclusive scheme is open to all, including Indian citizens, foreign diplomats, expats residing in India and having work/ resident permit.

The luxury train takes travellers through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Delhi, depending on the choice of itinerary. Guests onboard will be treated to experiences including wine tasting in Nashik, reliving history through the architecture of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, visiting Goa, witnessing the boulders at Hampi among other experiences.

The Deccan Odyssey features 21 luxury coaches, out of which, 12 are guest cabins. The train is also home to four Presidential Suites. It has been refurbished in keeping with the aspirations of the new-age traveller.

Differently abled guests can enjoy their journey with a specially equipped cabin. The two gourmet restaurants on board offer local specialities of state. The train also offers a conference car.

The select exclusive journeys under the special offer include: Maharashtra Splendor, Jewels Of The Deccan, Hidden Treasures of Gujarat and Indian Sojourn.