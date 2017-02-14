David Cameron to address World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit 2017

David Cameron

The Rt Hon David Cameron, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2016, will address the WTTC Global Summit in 2017.

The Global Summit in Bangkok, Thailand April 26-27, 2017, will bring together global leaders from the travel and tourism private and public sectors to explore the theme of ‘Transforming our World’, and how the sector’s contribution to sustainable development can be maximised.

Cameron, will discuss some of the key geopolitical issues currently facing the world in which the sector operates. The youngest UK Prime Minister for almost 200 years, in 2012-2013, he co-chaired a United Nations high-level panel in discussions which laid the groundwork for the 2015 agreement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

David Scowsill, president & CEO, WTTC said “I am delighted that Cameron will join us at our Global Summit this year. His international stature and first-hand experience of leadership on the world stage will bring extremely valuable insights to our members and delegates. His views on the big issues currently facing an ever-changing world will be eagerly anticipated.”

The 2017 Summit will see leaders in their field addressing a range of issues, including the future of travel and tourism as globalisation is called into question the impact of security threats and climate change on the right and ability of people to travel; the constraints to increased connectivity and infrastructure development in the ASEAN region; and the innovations which will enable travel and tourism growth in the coming decades.

Sessions will also include a discussion on digital borders, and how to balance security with travel facilitation; the growing internationalisation of Chinese tourism, both in terms of acquisitions and outbound travellers; how the sector can balance projected growth with protecting destinations; and future trends in business and luxury travel.

WTTC’s Tourism for Tomorrow Awards will be presented during the Summit on April 27, showcasing the leaders in sustainable tourism in 2017.

Scowsill continued, “I am extremely pleased to be announcing this year’s exciting and thought provoking programme, where we will dissect travel and tourism’s power to transform economies, places and lives. I am particularly delighted that these discussions will take place in Thailand, in the context of a country where travel and tourism has for many years played a vital role in economic development, and where many sustainability challenges have been overcome.”

“As the flagship private sector event of the UN International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, the Summit is a unique opportunity for the leaders of our sector to engage with the wider development community,” Scowsill added.

The WTTC 2017 Global Summit is hosted by the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Tourism Authority Thailand (TAT) and is endorsed by the Royal Thai Government.

“Hosting the Global Summit reflects the Thai government’s commitment to growing travel and tourism in a sustainable manner and our country’s role as the sector’s leader in the ASEAN region. I am very much looking forward to receiving global travel and tourism’s most influential figures in Bangkok, to hear them discuss the future impacts of our sector, and have them enjoy the beauty of our country,” said H E Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, minister of tourism and sports of Thailand.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of TAT, said, “I am excited to be welcoming WTTC delegates to Thailand, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and in particular to Bangkok, a hub of connectivity for the whole region. As well as hearing from the high calibre of speakers and networking with CEOs of the world’s leading tourism companies, we are also looking forward to showcasing the richness and warmth of Thai culture.”