Cutting Edge is exclusive sales agent for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme

Match Hospitality has announced Cutting Edge Events as the exclusive sales agent in India for the sales of the Official Hospitality Programme of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017. The announcement was made at an event organised at JW Marriot Hotel in New Delhi.

Cutting Edge Events, a boutique travel management company, had been earlier appointed as participating tour operator for 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa, and hospitality sales agent for FIFA World Cup 2014 Brazil.

Cutting Edge has also been the official travel agent for the ICC Cricket World Cups since 2003, ICC Twenty20 World Cup from 2007 to 2016, as well as for Champions Trophy from 2006 to 2017.

Match Hospitality has the exclusive rights of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme that includes the official rights to promote and sell the official commercial hospitality packages either directly or through a global network of sales agents.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Hospitality Programme offers various levels of hospitality products designed to offer different service levels and benefits. The multi-product offering includes Tsarsky Lounge, gourmet cuisine, luxury-brand drinks service, Match Private Suite, Match Club Hospitality Package, Match Business, Match Pavilion among more.

Jaime Byrom, executive chairman, Match Hospitality, said, “We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by Match Hospitality as FIFA’s official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. And we know that Cutting Edge is our best partner to open the door to an Indian travel market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional FIFA World Cup environment.”

Mayank Khandwala, president, Cutting Edge, added, “Cutting Edge has pledged to bring sports fans in India closer to the most coveted football competition in the world by providing fans with a unique opportunity to purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as offering a comprehensive range of travel packages including accommodation, transportation, and sightseeing.”

Dimple Gandhi, director, Cutting Edge, added, “For Cutting Edge to be appointed as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in India for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Hospitality Programme is like the realisation of a long drawn dream. Cutting Edge is one of the very few companies in India with a niche in sports tourism. We take great pride in stating that Cutting Edge is the only Indian travel company to be invited to be an active member of ISTAA (membership for the same is only by invite).”