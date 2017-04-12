Cox & Kings launches Trip 360 Degree for adventure tourism

Trip 360 Degree, an adventure travel venture, powered by Cox & Kings was recently launched in India at an event in New Delhi. Catering to India’s adventure travellers and millenials, Trip 360 Degree aims to establish India as a global travel destination based on three core concepts of sustainability, safety and sociable. The brand has started with four travel segments, trekking, cycling, motorbiking and scuba diving in India as well as international destinations. It will function as an adventure travel aggregator and tour operator.

Speaking at the launch, Rohan Prakash, business head, Trip 360 Degree, said, “Trip 360 Degree will function as an e-commerce platform for inbound as well as foreign travellers. We will tie up with niche outdoor suppliers and also bring some of our special curated itineraries. Starting with four major segments of trekking, motorbiking, cycling and scuba diving, we plan to launch a new activity every four weeks. The new activities will include wildlife tours, urban discoveries, kayaking, cruising etc.”

Trip 360 Degree has launched a dedicated website with over 200 itineraries across India, Bhutan, Malaysia among other countries. The brand has hired a team of over 40 professionals to curate trips and also host guided tours for the customers. When asked about plans to promote the concept, Prakash added, “We have created special videos as part of our marketing strategies to attract like-minded people to our platform. We will also target international markets like the USA and Europe with our core concepts of sustainability, security and sociable.”

Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox and Kings, mentioned, “Cox and Kings will keep innovating and investing in new concepts, Trip 360 Degree will not only enhance the quality of adventure travel in India, but also keep security and sustainability in mind. India is an emerging destination of millenial travellers who are looking for such adventure filled activities. The adventure travel business is huge in India, however it is largely fragmented and unorganised. Trip 360 Degree addresses these issues by filling the gap and bringing out the best that India has to offer.”