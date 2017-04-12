Concur integrates with Ola Corporate

Concur, provider of spend management solutions and services, has announced its integration with Ola Corporate, Ola’s enterprise solution for business travellers and corporates. Under this partnership, Concur and Ola, have built a connected platform that improves the experience for Concur’s business traveller.

Over 300 local and global Concur customers will have access to the features of Ola Corporate including customised mobility solutions across categories such as Mini, Micro, Prime Sedan and SUVs, Lux and rentals across 102 cities where Ola offers its services. While Concur would provide seamless expense management through paperless, automated invoice and zero manual intervention; leading to improved productivity and reduced manual errors; Ola Corporate will provide customised solutions for the transportation needs corporate customers.

John Gibbon, vice president – platform, Concur, said, “The partnership with Ola is important in our global expansion. This integration will make it seamless for our corporate clientele. The improved convenience that this partnership will bring to our customers in India, is a huge value add and will go a long way in our goal of finding better ways to manage business expenses.”

Ankit Jain, senior director, Ola, added, “Ola Corporate has been designed to streamline corporate travel in India; and the service has witnessed tremendous growth and popularity among some leading brands and enterprises in the country. Our latest partnership with Concur will provide an innovative and smart solution for the seamless, hassle free on ground transportation management for several leading enterprises registered with them.”

Launched last year, Ola Corporate enables seamless business travel for more than 200,000 employees in 102 cities across India. Ola Corporate is planning to get 10,000 companies on its platform by next year.

Ola Corporate is now available in the Concur App Center. Offering apps with streamlined integration with Concur travel, expense and invoice products, the Concur App Center delivers functionality in categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveller productivity, travel management and more.