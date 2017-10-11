Cleartrip and SpiceJet announce partnership for Google Flights

Cleartrip and SpiceJet have announced a partnership with Google Flights to make it simpler for consumers to view flight schedules and fares right within the Google Flight search page. This integration is said to reduce the time for consumers to access information and book tickets.

Launched in India in 2015, Google Flights offers Indian travellers the ability to quickly and easily explore destinations and find the best flights at affordable prices. Google relies on airlines, online travel agents and third party data providers who chose to provide their data for inclusion into Google Flights. People can access Flight Search by clicking on “Flights” on the navigation bar on Google’s search results page.

Balu Ramachandran, head – air and distribution, Cleartrip, said, “Customers love Cleartrip for its products, and we have been working hard for the last few years to dramatically alter the reach, as we are confident that the product will take care of conversion and retention. We are excited about this partnership to bring Cleartrip in front of contextual travel customers, furthering our objectives of reach and efficiency.”

Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, commented, “Google Flights is an innovative offering that makes travel planning fun and intuitive. At SpiceJet, our endeavour has always been to provide the highest value to our customers, and this partnership enables us to to provide more options to India’s rapidly growing air travellers.”

Once users are on Google Flights, they can quickly and easily conduct searches for different flight routings, using an interactive map to explore possible destinations and view live ticket prices. After selecting the flights, users can click the “Book” button to proceed to the Cleartrip or SpiceJet websites to purchase their tickets without having to fill in their flight choices again.

Vikas Agnihotri, industry director, Google India, stated, “India’s online travel sector is incredibly vibrant and has seen extensive growth and innovation.

According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the Indian travel market is projected to grow to US$ 48 billion by 2020 with the biggest contributor, air travel expected to grow at 15 per cent to US$ 30 billion. For Google, a new entrant in the highly competitive online travel sector in India, this partnership with Cleartrip and SpiceJet is important as it helps expand our offering, and provides consumers with another way to conveniently plan and book their travel.”