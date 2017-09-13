China Southern Airlines begins direct flights from New Delhi to Sanya

Starting August 15, China Southern Airlines started a direct flight to Sanya with one stop layover in Guangzhou. In order to raise awareness about the destination in the India market, Sanya Tourism Development Commission (STDC), China, hosted a special event in New Delhi. A delegation of 17 members including hotels, agents and tourism board were present to answer various queries from Indian agents. Zhang Yue Thomson, vice director, STDC, Marketing Communication Center and Zhang Yang, executive chairman, Sanya Tourism Association represented the government body promoting tourism.

Announcing the introduction of direct flights by China Southern Airlines, Yang, shared, “This is the first time the government has invested resources to develop tourism as a prdocut for the economy. With the best air quality in China, Sanya offers a fusion of a suitable living environment, natural rivers and city life pleasures. We had introduced a long term rewrd policy to open international direct flights to the city and China Southern Airlines tapped on the great opportunity.”

“With the introduction of direct flights and increased awareness we are looking at increasing tourism flow between the two countries. One of the main reasons for a large delegation to come for this event was to connect with the India market and understand their needs,” added Yang.

Sanya is a small tropical beach destination in Hainan Province in south of China. Sanya is also known as China’s Hawaii with 20 km long stretch of beach line and packed with lot of activities for tourist like golf courses, natural scenic beauty, ethnic cultural experience, water sports such as snorkeling and jet-skiing, rainforest hiking to name a few. Sanya has 256 hotels, with 46 international brands with as many as 100 hotels on the beach.

China Southern Airlines Company, InterContinental Sanya Resort, Hilton Sanya Yalong Bay Resort & Spa, Binglanggu Hainan Li & Miao Cultural Heritage Park, Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay; Mandarin Oriental were also part of the Chinese delegation representing Sanya.