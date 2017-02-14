Chhattisgarh, Thrillophilia ink tourism MoU

Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and Thrillophilia have recently signed an MoU and collaborated to promote tourism in the state. The objective is to digitalise the state’s travel experiences and promote them via digital channels. The company will make use of its technology framework to enable local tour operators and activity providers with inventory and booking management over mobile apps and free listings on platform to boost up bookings from travellers.

Under the collaboration, the focus areas will also be education and training for registered tours and activity providers with Chhattisgarh Tourism Board. The training will focus on online listings, content management, operations, and handling bookings. Thrillophilia will provide them with personal web dashboards and mobile apps to manage their inventory and bookings. It will also lend expertise and assistance in areas of online payments and bookings, web software application and content management.

Abhishek Daga, co-founder, Thrillophilia, said, “We are extremely delighted and take sheer pride in collaborating with Chhattisgarh Tourism Board. The state has so much to offer to all travel lovers yet a lot of it remains untouched and unexplored. We firmly believe that the synergy between Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and Thrillophilia would result in a massive boost in tourism in the state.”

Thrillophilia’s services are presently spread across over 200 cities in India, and over 15 countries in Asia.