Canada banks upon tourism to support small businesses

Bardish Chagger

Canada is leveraging upon tourism from India to support small and medium business establishments in the country, alongside trade and investments. On her recent visit to India, Canadian minister for small business and tourism, Bardish Chagger met India’s minister for tourism and culture, Mahesh Sharma and explored tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

In a media interaction held in Mumbai, Chagger said, “For the first time in the history of Canada, we have a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which recognises tourism as an economic driver. The backbone of the tourism industry is small businesses and vice versa. Every single community of our country and across the world can support and strengthen this industry and that’s why our government is investing in tourism. There is an historical relationship between India and Canada, and we continue to build up on that relationship.”

This year Canada is celebrating its 150th anniversary and the country’s flag carrier Air Canada will be launching another direct flight, between Mumbai and Toronto, which is further expected to help strengthen tourism between the two countries.

“Tourism is an opportunity for every single community to grow and create job opportunities. I would like to see progressive trade agreements between India and Canada. Both countries can benefit from such agreements,” added Chagger.

A large proportion of Indian visitor footfall to Canada includes students, which has increased by around 70 per cent last year. Besides, Canada is also focusing on trade and investments in F&B sector between India and Canada. Jordan Reeves, consul general of Canada in Mumbai, said, “Trade and investments between India and Canada has been increasing and will continue to grow. Canada is really bullish on India. Travel and tourism from both directions has been increasing over the last three years; we have been marking double digit growth.”