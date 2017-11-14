Berggruen Hotels introduces two new hotels in Port Blair and Ramgarh

Berggruen Hotels, one of India’s leading hotel chain which runs the Hotels under the ‘Keys’ brand, has announced the launch of new hotels in Port Blair and Ramgarh. This expansion is in line with the brands commitment to grow its portfolio in India following a recent “add-on” commitment of US$ 30

million. The venture has been internally funded by Berggruen Holdings, the proprietary investment company of Nicolas Berggruen.

Commenting on the growth plans, Kabir Kewalramani, MD, Berggruen Holdings, said, “We have deepened our investments in the brand in order to expand the portfolio and make Keys a dominant brand across its product offerings. We are optimistic about the business and feel it is a right time to focus on growing scale in the India market.”

Commenting on the expansion, Anshu Sarin, CEO, Berggruen Hotels, said, “We are really grateful to our hotel partners who have shown faith in us to manage their properties. With the launch of ‘Your Happy Stays’, Keys as a brand is set to differentiate and offer enhanced experience to the ever evolving customers. With this new brand promise we reiterate our commitment to our guests and importantly to ourselves.”

The property in Port Blair, called Aqua Green is located opposite Port Blair airport and is in close proximity to the rest of the tourist spots. The hotel offers 48 rooms and suites, and serves choice of Indian and international cuisines at Cascade the Keys Café, alongside an option to unwind at Stratus – The Unlock Bar. The property also features indoor banquet and conference facilities to cater up to 250 guests.

The Keys Prima Aamari Resorts is situated 34 km from Nainital, amidst the serenity of the Himalayan foothills. Spread across 72 acres, it is one of the largest properties of the hotel chain in India, which also has an infinity pool along with a spa. It has 22 executive rooms and three executive suites known as sky villas.