Avenir Research Marketing to represent leading Tanzanian DMC in India

Ashish Bhandari

Avenir Research Marketing (ARM), a boutique representation company, has introduced Tanzania’s oldest and leading destination management company (DMC), Kearsleys, as its newest client on board. Under this collaboration, ARM will represent Kearsleys in the India market.

Established in 1948, Kearsleys covers destinations such as North, Southern and Western Tanzania along with coastal regions and island such as Zanzibar, Mafia Island, Pemba Island among others.

Ashish Bhandari, founder and CEO, ARM, said, “Kearsleys has been an eminent leader for the last 68 years, and we are proud to introduce the brand in the India market. We are looking at positioning Tanzania as an exclusive destination – beautiful yet unexplored and have planned a focused yet aggressive sales strategy for Kearsleys. The products that Kearsleys offers are superior and luxury while their service is top notch, having won the leading ITO in Tanzania at 2016 WTA, and India is a promising market for this noteworthy brand.”

ARM is developing a short-term strategy over the next six months to create awareness about Kearsleys and its products and services in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, followed by sales outreach to niche agents that promote luxury destinations.

“Tanzania as a destination is high priced and we want to maintain that exclusivity by implementing promotional initiatives in the luxury travel segment. Our on-going mission is to develop thoughtful, creative and personalised sales strategies to build awareness among trendsetters and tastemakers, ultimately creating brand loyalists and ambassadors for Kearsleys in India,” added Bhandari.