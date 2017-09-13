ADTOI convention to be held at Vizag from November 17-19

Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) will be hosting their this year’s convention in Vizag from November 17-19. The two day convention has been planned with the support of Andhra Pradhesh government in order to promote the port city along with some neighbouring tourist destinations. The association is expecting participation of more than 300 members from the travel and trade industry. Rajat Sawhney, vice president, ADTOI has been nominated as chairman convention and Dalip Gupta, joint secretary, ADTOI will be the co-chairman of the

convention.

The convention themed as ‘Explore India- One Country, Many Worlds’ will be held at the Novotel Hotel at Varun Beach. Speaking to Express TravelWorld, PP Khanna, president. ADTOI informed, “Vizag is one of the cleanest cities in India and has tremendous opportunities lying untapped. The beaches are exceptional with some new tourist spots. Even the hotel where the convention is being held is located a prime beach location where all the rooms are sea facing. Through the convention we shall bring this new destination to light and promote it to our best ability.”

Vizag also known as Visakhpatnam is the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh. One of the largest city in the state, it lies amidst the Eastern Ghats facing the Bay of Bengal. Blessed with natural beauty of the hills and some pristine beaches, it can be a new destination for the Indian travellers to explore. The city is surrounded by three hills, Sri Venkateswara Konda, Ross Hill and Dargah Konda. It is referred to by many nicknames such as, Goa of the East Coast, The City of Destiny, The Jewel of the East Coast. Being developed as one of the smart cities under the Smart Cities Mission, it has also been ranked as one of the cleanest cities in India.

The ADTOI convention held at the city will give it the much needed promotion on the domestic front and help gain the attention of new age travellers.