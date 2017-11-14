Assam rolls out carbon-free tourism project in Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has rolled out a carbon-free tourism project in the world’s largest river island Majuli. The project ‘Majuli Sustainable Tourism Development Project’ is aimed at encouraging a carbon-free tourism experience in the island along with creating an environment protocol for the tourism industry, an official release said.

“As part of the project, Sonowal launched modern orange cycle tours resembling the colour of the sunset in the island to add a new dimension to carbon free travel experience in Majuli. These cycles will be up for rent for the tourists from the circuit house campus itself,” the statement said.

Initially, 30 orange high-end BTWIN rockrider cycles with gear will be put in service. The project also envisages different levels of interventions, starting from promoting carbon-free travel to capacity building programmes and creating environment protocol for tourism industry to act as catalyst in funding for women and indigenous communities.

The project is a joint initiative between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and the NGO Root Bridge Foundation.