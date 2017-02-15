Air Asia India adds Srinagar, Bagdogra to its sectors

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India has launched two new sectors and one new route in the country. Keeping in mind the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), AirAsia India has added Srinagar and Bagdogra to its list of destinations while adding a new route connecting Pune and New Delhi.

As a part of expansion, AirAsia India will connect Delhi with Srinagar, Bagdogra and Pune on a daily basis. The flights on these routes will be operational from February 19, 2017.

Amar Abrol, MD and CEO, AirAsia India, said, “AirAsia India is consistently growing and is on a rapid business expansion mode. We ended 2016 on a highly positive note and are delighted to continue the same momentum in 2017 with the launch of two new sectors and an additional route. Bagdogra and Srinagar are key sectors for us and we look forward to continued support from the local state governments, central government and our valued guests in taking AirAsia to greater heights in India.”

With this addition, AirAsia India will fly to 13 destinations with its hubs in Bengaluru and New Delhi, covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Goa, Pune, Vizag, Kochi, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra.