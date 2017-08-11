ATOAI decodes GST for adventure travel

Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) hosted a special GST session for its members to clear some specific issues about the new tax regime. Sachin Jain, additional commissioner, Central Board of Excise and Customs was available to handle the queries of the members. Addressing the audience, Swadesh Kumar, president, ATOAI, mentioned that since there has been no specification for the adventure tour operators in the GST law, it is important to understand it in detail and know how it affects the business operations.

Tej Bir Singh Anand, vice president, ATOAI, took over the stage by slowly bringing up the issues that were put forward by the members. Major concerns were regarding multiple registrations, state supply, oversees billings, how to treat cruises and camel rides while billing, how to avail input tax credit among many others. Jain answered the queries entering into details of the place of supplier and place of supply.

ATOAI convention in Kerala

ATOAI will hold its 13th Annual Convention at Backwaters Ripples Resort, Kumarakom, Kerala from September 18-21, 2017. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Emerging Pathways’. The annual convention is supported and hosted by Kerala Tourism but ATOAI is inviting all stakeholders to contribute in its resolve to make India the adventure capital of the world. These include government, tourism boards, industry, experts and media. The agenda will include sessions on how to achieve these goals, networking amongst delegates, exhibits by state tourism boards and industry players, and FAM trips and a day of adventure to showcase Kerala as a unique tourist destination. ATOAI has ensured that its annual convention and events travel to different parts of the country to connect all stakeholders in the adventure tourism and to draw attention to host destinations.

Raising a valuable point in the discussion, Ajeet Bajaj, senior vice president, ATOAI, mentioned that more than taking up the issue at centre level it should be taken up at the state level by various agents which will lead to quick responses and better functionality for the members.

Members told the government officials that GST implications were affecting their daily business operations as many companies are still sorting their billing formats. Jain opined, “The more one will work under GST, better the understanding of how it affects daily operations. However, if there are still issues that you feel haven’t been covered under the law, you can bring it up to the officials so it can be put forward to the designated committee.”

The GST session was followed by a special presentation by Jumpin Heights which completed 50,000 jumps this March. ATOAI will be hosting its 13th Annual Convention in Kochi in September. Kumar stated, “The convention will showcase various adventure activities that can be conducted in the backwater regions of Kerala. We have full support of the government and will request all the members to sign up for the three day event.”