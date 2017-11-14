Abu Dhabi looks at 10% growth in Indian visitors in 2017

Abu Dhabi is looking at a 10 per cent growth in the number of Indian visitors to the capital city in 2017 as it undertakes various initiatives to hard sell itself as a preferred destination. Abu Dhabi had received 336,024 visitors from India in 2016, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism said. “We are expecting 10 per cent growth year-on-year in the number of visitors from India in 2017,” said Bejan Dinshaw, country manager – India, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, adding that India currently is the second largest source market for Abu Dhabi.

On the initiatives taken by the department, Dinshaw said, “Over the last four years we have built up a lot of destination awareness. Earlier people were not aware of the kind of diverse offerings the destination has.” Proximity of Abu Dhabi is also an important factor, he added. “We also have consumer initiatives such as ‘Abu Dhabi Week’ that we are having in India. Moreover, we work with trade partners,” Dinshaw said.

The average stay of Indian visitors is 2.8 nights per visit. The department is also planning to target Tier II and Tier III cities for promoting Abu Dhabi as a destination. “It is our intention next year to go to Tier II and Tier III cities as the purchasing power is phenomenal in these cities,” Dinshaw said.