Unfolding a dream at Chilika

For the CMD of Swosti Group, the Swosti Chilika Resort is more than just another addition to his portfolio of products. It was a vision to give the state of Odisha a eco tourism luxury experience for the discerning traveller, both national and international

Date: July 26, 2017, Time: 11 am, Venue: Swosti Chilika Resort. This event meant more than just an inaugural of a high end resort experience for the owner of the Swosti Group, J K Mohanty. The CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, did the honours as chief guest along with a host of delegates from both the public and the private sectors of the state. A project that brought in design experts from Thailand to translate the vision into a real view, has been inspired by nature, being built in-sync with the surroundings, that which is one of the most rich in bio-diversity, the very exclusive Chilika Lake area. The resort is also strategically located close to an interesting water sports activity zone at the Biju Patnaik park, which was also inaugurated that very day. The jetty service takes you over to a unique experience on the Chilika Lake and if luck is with you, you can spot the rare and stunning sight of the Irrawaddy dolphins. For bird watchers, this resort is ideal as the entire belt offers some special experiences with respect to exotic migratory birds.

The resort is being positioned for the discerning traveller, both for leisure and for MICE. For those who wish to literally get away from chaos and clutter, Chilika and the resort serves well for the mind, body and soul. The resort offers its guests a spa tastefully placed called Ekayaa. It offers its guests traditional Indian wellness therapies, equipped with single and double treatment suites, beauty treatment rooms, meditation and relaxation decks. The resorts offers living facilities across four categories, namely The Sanctuary – one Presidential Suite, five Millpond – The Pool Villas, 36 Windchime – The Quad Villas and 36 Midlake County – The Hotel Blocks. For those who prefer the outdoors and activities, the resort has game zones, a cycling pad and other soft sports activities.

When it comes to the palate, the restaurants at the Swosti Chilika Resort offer an array of local delicacies and the choicest of international cuisines amidst a pleasant ambience. However, it is the dusk and the evening set up that gives a unique appeal to the place. Concluding in the words of the owner, “For me this resort is a dream, which has unfolded. We went through a lot of planning, on and off the drawing board, the how and the look of it and more. I was clear in my vision and waited for the right partner who could understand it and convert it into a reality. We are here to welcome our guests to our authentic hospitality as the locals here are warm and welcoming. We are proud to be the recognised as a leading eco tourism resort and as the son of the soil, I am proud of my region and would only wish to welcome the world to this part of India.”