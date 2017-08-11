Magnificence on the Neva River..

From canals to cathedrals, bridges to ballets and vintage walks to the vodka museum, Saint Petersburg is undoubtedly one of the most charming cities of Russia and a photographer’s delight on the Baltic. It also offers guests, nature’s unique show, the White Nights

“Welcome to St Petersburg, also known as the Venice of the North and the second largest city of Russia after Moscow,” said our host Prashant Choudhary, MD, Salvia Promoters, who is keen to showcase this region on the Baltic to discerning Indian travellers. We were there to experience nature’s phenomenon, the magical ‘White Nights’, peculiar only to that part of the globe, which is north of the Arctic circle, during the summer months. St Petersburg is located in northwest Russia on the Neva River, at the head of the Gulf of Finland on the Baltic Sea, with well defined inland water ways. Geo-politically well placed, St Petersburg is steeped in history. The city speaks to you of its glorious past through its museums and monuments, of men and women who reigned and led with grit and glory.

The iconic bronze horseman statue on cut rock, in honour of the region’s primary architect, Peter the Great, serves as one of the most photographed structures, along with the famous St Isaac’s Cathedral, in the same periphery. The golden dome of the Cathedral adorns the city’s skyline, giving it its much stately appeal. The St Issac’s square also plays host to another interesting equestrian statue, that of Emperor Nicholas I, which stands in front of St Isaac’s Cathedral. It is marvelled for its innovative design and balance.

Museums and music

A city is best experienced on foot, St Petersburg being no exception. You will not do justice to the city if in a rush. The beauty of the city needs to be felt and not just seen. There are interesting self guided tours which you can pick and choose. A walk along the St Isaac’s square, which also plays host to one of the finest luxury hotels in the city, provides you with a visual treat of both nature and architecture. The walk along the water front certainly has a calming effect. For those who are absolute lovers of art, artifacts and more, The State Hermitage Museum, is a masterpiece in itself. The wide and broad square in the area to the Winter Palace and other buildings one can take few days just to explore the intricacies of art. For those who are short on time but would still like to enjoy a visual treat of some stately art and intricate artifacts, the Faberge Museum is an interesting bet. The museum houses some classic curios of the past, laden with jewels and semi precious stones.

–

From the grand to the miniature, the Grand Maket Interactive Museum, (that houses all of Russia in miniature,) is worth a stopover on either your way in or out of the airport. Another interesting trip, which is recommended is to Peterhof Palace, which is also famously called the Russian Versailles – a grand region of widespread gardens and palaces. One can reach there by land or sea, from St Petersburg main city. The palace reflects the richness and opulence of the past and narrates stories of the legends as one walks through the various chambers in the palace. The palace leads you to the shore of the wide and picturesque Baltic Sea. For travellers who are not just seeking solace and stories of history, the Nevsky Prospekt, is your place to be. The action packed main street reflects the modern day Russian world, from street food, music, signature buildings like the Singer building and the Kazan Cathedral (dedicated to Our Lady of Kazan) is worth a visit. However, close to the Nevsky Prospekt, it is the Church of the Spilled Blood with its bright dome structures that just cannot be ignored. If time permits, stop by at the Katyusha restaurant for some authentic Russian cuisine experience. Located on Ostrovsky Square, a few dozen yards from Nevsky Prospekt, one can stop for a bit to view a monument dedicated to Russia’s Empress Catherine. Hence, it is not wrong to reaffirm here, that this city of Russia, is truly a treat for the lovers of art, music, theatre and more.

For the lovers of music, ballets, theatre and opera, St Petersburg, will never let you down. The Mariinsky Theatre (one of the world’s most famous musical theatres in St Petersburg, and one of the oldest in Russia ) is the place to be. The Ballet Palace theatre is worth an experience. Watching the ballet Swan Lake in this theatre is worth your time.

Of cruises, canals and vodka

However, the natural beauty of the city rests effortlessly on its canals and rivers. The water world gives the city its charm and character. A canal or river cruise in the city is a definite on the to do list. Make the effort to witness the late night splitting of the bridges, which is in itself a visual treat. During the navigation season which commences from April to November, drawbridges (movable bridges that let ships pass through) of St Petersburg are opened for a few hours during the night. You can enjoy this splendour entirely on a cruise boat on the Neva river or by just a casual walk along the embankments during the scheduled time. However, check the timings of the opening of the various bridges and plan your night out accordingly. St Petersburg’s waters also play host to some interesting boat parties and cruise parties. The historic and well lit grand monuments add to the city’s night panoramic charm.

–

But, one thing that is ingrained in the very culture and soul of Russia is the story of vodka. A visit to the Russian Vodka Museum, (unique to this region), will highlight the fact that for the Russians, vodka is not just the drink. It is part of their history and hospitality.

St Petersburg, is all set to welcome the Indian traveller, be it for leisure or for MICE. The Runwals from Mumbai have already marked their attendance in the city as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary there. Remember to carry with you your share of the Russian rouble, as the Russians are proud of all that is Russian…