Entrepreneurial substance with style

Leading the Nijhawan Group’s hotel representation business, Priyanka Nijhawan has been able to carve a niche for herself in the travel trade industry. As she completes five years in the representation business this year, she shares her insights on what helped her become a successful woman entrepreneur By Saloni Bhatia

From representing three hotels in 2011, the Nijhawan Group’s representation business has now graduated to nine portfolios under the leadership of Priyanka Nijhawan. The company’s portfolio now includes Vida Hotels, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Hong Kong’s Harbour Plaza Hotels & Ocean Park, Aitken Spence Hotels, Aitken Spence Travels, Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, Turyaa Chennai and Rove Hotels. The latest addition is Adaaran Resorts Maldives. The company is now known for its niche clientele and adopting strategic marketing to promote these brands in the India market. The success story leads us to the woman on board who has led the way with her dedication and hard work.

Speaking about the start of her entrepreneurial journey, Nijhawan states, “I was very keen on taking up the new role as the representation concept was new in India. The support from the industry and my business relationships further helped me to understand the market. In terms of representation, it has been a very interesting vertical because we only deal in high-end products for niche clientele. Our teams don’t indulge in direct sales which keeps us apart from others on the competition front.” She emphasised on the fact that the company stays on the principle of not bypassing the travel agent at any point which helps it stand out.

Not a fresher to the industry, Nijhawan knew the work was cut-out for her and she didn’t shy away from facing the challenges. Today the company’s pan-India reach helps international hotel brands to hold a strong presence in the market. She says, “The competition has increased in the past five years. When I used to talk to a hotel abroad, I had to explain to them the potential of the representation business. Now the whole concept has really caught on and people from India have already approached them. Hotels overseas have understood that India is too huge a market to be controlled from the outside. They need local representation and that too somebody who has pan-India presence. That is where we fit in.”

Talking about the major changes that are defining the industry today, she opines, “One major change is the way marketing is done today. The India market is a mixed audience which needs to be treated differently. So when we decide a marketing strategy, it is with a 360-degree approach. Our approach has to be very holistic through our marketing campaigns, ads in newspapers, billboards, online, etc. The digital component has become an additional factor and plays an important role as we plan strategies.”

Completing merely five years in the industry, she is guided by integrity and passion. While she mentions about the competition, she asserts, “It is good to have competition since it keeps you on your toes, but as Nijhawan Group we are never scared of competition.” As she shares her experiences, it is evident how well she manages the teams, motivating them to succeed together as a group.

Working her way through a family reputation, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry today. She says, as a woman entrepreneur it is only the right balance of work and home that helps one make a difference on the professional front. She doesn’t forget to mention the immense support from her family and her husband Ankush Nijhawan, managing director, Nijhawan Group, which has played an important role in her career so far.