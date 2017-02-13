A new bird is in the air

Garuda, named after the mythical bird, and the national airline of Indonesia, has recently launched its Mumbai-Jakarta service. The thrice weekly service is expected to attract Indian tourists who wish to experience the archipelago’s varied treasures By Steena Joy

The recent launch of Garuda Indonesia’s Mumbai-Jakarta service is the first direct link between India and Indonesia. The flights were terminated in 1998 after Indonesia was hit by an economic crisis. Speaking at the launch at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, M Arif Wibowo, president and CEO, Garuda Indonesia, said, “India is an important milestone in Garuda’s strategy to be present in this marketplace. This flight will help us grow more in this market.”

Garuda sees India as growing market and India is among the 90 countries to which Indonesia has extended its visa-free facility. He added, “India is a potential market so we want to strenghten our economic linkages by serving passengers for not just business, but also for tourism. We thank GVK for their support.” The GVK spokesperson said, “This is a truly memorable moment connecting two great countries, two great people. This will create a strong bond between Indonesia and GVK with GVK’s interest in the Bali International Airport. Wonderful Indonesia and Incredible India; this is a wonderful opportunity for both countries to work together.” With this flight into Jakarta, Indians can now get better connectivity to major Indonesian cities like Bandung, Bali and Yogyakarta and enjoy the destination using services of DMCs like Diorama Travel Management Company.

Bandung

Situated on a higher elevation, Bandung, the capital of West Java is the plantation region with miles and miles of coffee, tea and cinchona plantations, fruit orchards and vegetable gardens that thrive in the cool climate. Bandung is also the center for textile production and offers trendy fashion wear at reasonable prices at its myriad factory outlets. A shopper’s paradise, make sure to visit Bandung’s Jalan Cihampelas referred to as ‘Jean Street’ as it is lined with factory outlet stores selling a range of jeans, t-shirts and clothing. For hi-end shopping, make a stop at the Rumah Mode, on Setiabudhi street.

Bandung also has a distinct art-deco architectural heritage that visitors can explore. The city has various accommodation options. Harris Hotel & Convention Ciumbuleuit Bandung is a trendy chic hotel with friendly young staff and contemporary rooms and convenient access to the shopping areas.

Bali

Bali is a very popular destination with Indians, especially the honeymooners. Some unique experiential products include a visit to Balinese villages. Celuk village is known for its production of gold and silver jewellery, both as souvenirs and for exports. The artisans at Celuk village are very artistic and it is interesting to watch them craft intricate designs on metal.

–

Another must visit is Mas village, located on the road from Denpasar to Ubud. The village is known for its wood carvings of birds, animals, masks as well as furniture. Mengwi village is the site of the former Royal Family temple, Taman Ayun (the name literally translates as ‘beautiful garden’) was built in 1634 by the Raja of Mengwi, I Gusti Agung Putu. Another famous temple is the Tanah Lot temple. The temple claimed to be the work of 15th century priest named Nirartha is located on top of a rock formation.

–

Bali also has a lot to offer for water sports enthusiasts. At the Tanjung Benoa beach, take the glass-bottom boat to the Turtle Island and Conservation Center. Or drive through the scenic countryside to Taro Village, the starting point of a two hour river rafting adventure on the spectacular Ayung River, navigating through 33 class II and III rapids set to a backdrop of dense rainforest, towering gorges and magnificent rice paddy terraces – a thrilling experience for the whole family that can be arranged by True Bali Experiences, a leading adventure activity company. For those who want quieter pursuits, elephant rides and making your own Balinese chocolates at the Pod Chocolate Factory are interesting options that can be arranged by the company.

Located close to the Ubud Monkey Forest, Suarti Resort Ubud features traditional Joglo-style accommodation with a backdrop of rice paddy fields. The property is owned by acclaimed Balinese dancer and jewellery designer, Desak Nyoman Suarti and is managed by Alpha Hotel Management (AHM).

For a bite of traditional home-style Indonesian cuisine stop at Pondok Tempo Doeloe Restaurant on Kuta’s Sunset Road. Pondok means a ‘small hut’ while tempo doeloe is a common Indonesian expression for ‘old times’. Food enthusiasts must try Nasi Goreng (literally means ‘Fried Rice’), one of the most popular dishes in Indonesia. It is a spicy fried rice preparation eaten with various add ons such as chicken, seafood,shrimp, beef, eggs or vegetables.

Yogyakarta

Often called “Jogja”, this city is located at the foot of the active Merapi volcano. Two famous attractions are the Kraton or Sultan’s Palace and Borobudur, a majestic Buddhist temple, which is the world’s largest and also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Kraton is a vast complex of buildings built in the 18th century. It is actually a walled city within the city in which the current Sultan still resides. While Borobudur is believed to be built 300 years

before Angkor Wat in Cambodia. The magnificent temple complex was abandoned and partially buried by the eruption of Mount Merapi and later rediscovered by Sir Stamford Raffles (the founder of Singapore) who was governor of Java in 1815. The temple was built to resemble a mandala – a wheel-shaped symbol of the cosmos. It has three tiers: a pyramidal base with five concentric square terraces, the trunk of a cone with three circular platforms and, at the top, a monumental stupa.

Around the circular platforms are 72 openwork stupas, each containing a statue of the Buddha. There is believed to be around 500 Buddha statues in Borobudur.

Jakarta

In the capital city, make time to visit the National Monument called Monas as well as Merdeka Square, the heritage site of Jakarta, to view the Merdeka Palace which houses the office of the President.

Another must visit is the dual attractions of the Neo-Gothic style Church of Our Lady of Assumption also known as Jakarta Cathedral, and the Istiqlal (Independence) Mosque just across the road in front of it. The cathedral has spires made from iron frame, while the roof is made of teak wood, both not the typical Neo-Gothic architecture materials. Indonesia being earthquake prone, these materials were chosen because they are relatively lighter than stone.

Ironically, Jakarta still has the traditional autorickshaw-style transport made by Indian firm Bajaj Auto! Known locally as ‘Bajajs’! (Bajaj pronounced ‘Baa-j-aah’), this popular commute made an entry in the Indonesian market in the 1970s and is still used to get around the city.