Ultima Gstaad offers boutique experiences

In the shadow of the iconic Bernese peaks, the Ultima Gstaad features Swiss refinement and style, bringing to guests a chance to indulge in the atmosphere of a private chalet with the comforts of a world-class hotel. The boutique hotel was envisioned as a combination of ancestral craftsmanship and modern influences. Located in a quaint village, Ultima Gstaad is a new boutique hotel comprising three wooden chalets offering 11 suites and six residences.

Renowned as a year-round resort for hiking, winter sports, shopping and wellness, Gstaad is located 90 minutes from Bern, two hours form Geneva, and 2.5 hours from Zurich. The hotel can arrange chauffeur, limousine, mini-van, helicopter or private jet services. Ski Lift Wispile is 200 metres from the hotel, Eggli is 400 metres, and Ski Lift Rütti – Bodmen is 100 metres away.

All the rooms have a terrace or a balcony, offering views of the landscapes of Gstaad and Bernese Alps. Suites include bronze fireplaces to walk-in wardrobes, offices, lounges, en-suite marble bathrooms, Nespresso coffee machines, iPads allowing full control of music and unlimited Wi-Fi.

The Duchessa Gstaad featues alpine products in delight gourmets, complemented by a wine list. The Lobby Bar is a cocktail venue, whereas the Shisha Bar is a private Oriental style bar. The Detox Bar in The Spa serves detox juices made with organic fruits and vegetables.

The 8,600-sq-ft of Ultima Spa features six treatments rooms, a indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi, hammam, sauna, swimming pool, gym and healthy bar. For treatments, Ultima Spa has collaborated with La Prairie, renowned for its anti-aging cellular therapy. The collaboration with Aesthetics Clinics also enables guests at Ultima Gstaad to identify strengths and weakness through DNA testing, which helps to prevent serious diseases. Ultima Gstaad has partnered with Aesthetics Clinic also to offer customised aesthetic medicine, laser therapy, plastic surgery and lifestyle medicine within the Ultima Spa.

Activity offerings at the hotel include picturesque setting for dinner, outing in a horse-drawn carriage, or an outing with sled dogs, a day of shopping and a fondue in the heart of the mountains among more. Gstaad is also home to various international sporting events and year-round classical music concerts.

In winter, guests can explore the nearby ski resort. Whereas in summer, the slopes are scattered with flowering shrubs.