The Oberoi Group opens of The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

Marking the unveiling of Al Zorah, The Oberoi Group has announced the opening of The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah. Situated 25 minutes away from Dubai International airport, Al Zorah is a unique destination in the UAE, masterplanned by Solidere International and a joint venture with the Government of Ajman. Nestled within 247 acres of ecological wetland, Al Zorah is home to nearly sixty species of birds and marine life. The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah offers design set within mangrove forests.

The Oberoi Beach Resort has been designed by the famous Italian architect Piero Lissoni and the resort’s luxury accommodation includes rooms, suites and villas with private terraces and swimming pools. Guests can choose secluded accommodation or two and three bedroom villas for family holidays.

P R S Oberoi, executive chairman, The Oberoi Group, said, “We are pleased to present The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, which offers the highest standards of luxury and hospitality. A number of Oberoi Hotels have been recognised as amongst the best in the world. I am confident that The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah with its unique location, aesthetic design and a committed young team will offer distinctive Oberoi service to travellers from around the world.”

Imad Dana, chief executive officer, Al Zorah, stated, “We celebrate the launch of The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, which unveils the destination and the diversity of experiences we offer. We are confident that visitors to Al Zorah will appreciate our flagship five star beach resort property which will become a focal point for tourists and UAE residents to explore and enjoy.”

Further commenting on the occasion Dana added, “The Oberoi Group is a hospitality partner that is synonymous with luxury and great service. With this opening, guests will be able to enjoy the extensive beauty of Al Zorah, play a round of golf at the nearby Nicklaus Design 18-hole golf course, rent sail boats from the nearby fully-equipped marina set to open soon and enjoy a variety of water sports.”

Culinary highlights at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah include an international menu and locally sourced seafood cooked using traditional, nutrient-conserving methods at Aquario, the sea grill by the beach. The resort also houses a poolside lounge. Whereas, Vinesse is a classic restaurant serving international cuisine, fine wines and single malts.

Sensio Spa by Oberoi has private therapy suites and offers Eastern, Western and signature massage therapies, Turkish hammams and Ayurvedic treatments. The resort also has a 24-hour gymnasium and a temperature controlled 80-metre long swimming pool.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah also offers private meeting rooms and a 4600-square-feet banqueting space which can host up to 200 guests.